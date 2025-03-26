Abhishek Sharma in last 10 IPL innings

10 - Abhishek Sharma scored 31 off 13 against RCB on 25 April 2024
9 - Abhishek made 15 from 9 balls vs CSK on 28 April 2024
8 - He scored 12 in 10 balls vs RR on 2 May 2024
7 - The Southpaw scored 11 in 16 balls vs MI on 6 May 2024
6 - Abhishek hit 75* off 28 balls vs LSG on 8 May 2024
5 - He scored 66 off 28 balls vs PBKS on 19 May 2024
4 - Abhishek scored 3 in 4 balls vs KKR in Q1 on 21 May 2024
3 - He scored 12 off 5 balls vs RR in Q2 on 24 May 2024
2 - Abhishek scored 2 off 5 balls vs KKR in final on 26 May 2024
1 - The Southpaw scored 24 off 11 balls vs RR on 23 March 2025
Next : 9 Indian captains with most wins in T20s
Click to read more..