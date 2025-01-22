Abhishek Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's historic T20I record of 2007 against England

Abhishek Sharma has shattered the record of his mentor Yuvraj Singh during the 1st T20I against England in Kolkata
He slammed 79 runs in 34 balls in the Kolkata T20I laced with eight sixes and five fours
Abhishek has broken the record for most sixes by an Indian batter against England in T20Is
The record previously belonged to Yuvraj, who had smashed seven sixes in that famous T20 World Cup 2007 game against England
Suryakumar Yadav follows them on third with six maximums against England in 2022
Suresh Raina is fourth with five sixes against England in a game in 2017
KL Rahul is fifth with five maximums in a game in 2018 against the Three Lions
