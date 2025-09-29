Abhishek Sharma - 9/10 - The left-hander in his first major tournament with the Indian team, did what many haven't been able to in their whole careers - take apart bowling attacks for fun, consistently, while amassing 314 runs in 7 innings, in a format, which is very fickle
Shubman Gill - 5/10 - As vice-captain and playing as an opener when the competition for his spot is at its peak, Shubman Gill left a little to be desired, with his highest score by 47
Suryakumar Yadav - 4/10 - The Indian captain's poor T20I form continued in the Asia Cup as he failed to score a single fifty in the tournament and could muster just 72 runs in six innings
Tilak Varma - 9/10 - Tilak Varma probably came off age during the Asia Cup, consistently getting India out of trouble, stitching crucial partnerships in the middle and getting the team across the line in the final when it mattered the most
Sanju Samson - 7/10 - In his first full tournament, like every time there is a feeling with Sanju Samson, he did a few things right but there were some things he could have done slightly better, both with the bat and the gloves
Shivam Dube - 7/10 - Like Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube also reinvented himself and came up trumps, taking wickets at crucial times, and scoring important runs with the bat
Kuldeep Yadav - 10/10 - Kuldeep Yadav was probably the Player of the tournament for India in the Asia Cup, single-handedly breaking backs of several middle-order with multiple strikes in one over, finishing with record-equalling 17 wickets for the competition
Jasprit Bumrah - 7.5/10 - Jasprit Bumrah, surprisingly, wasn't at his best and was even rested for a couple of games, but did the job for India with crucial wickets
Varun Chakravarthy - 8/10
