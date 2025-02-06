How India's ODI jersey has evolved over the years from 2011 to 2025

Probably the longest worn design by the Indian team and why not. A dark orange stripe running from shoulder to sides with it transforming into a tri colour design on the sides with a cool blue in front and centre but the suspender like stripes on the back is what made the World Cup 2011 jersey. It was worn by India in Champions Trophy 2013 and World T20 2012 as well, despite launching a new T20 kit before the competition as they hoped this kit was a good omen having won the World Cup in 2011

Image Source : Getty