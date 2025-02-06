How India's ODI jersey has evolved over the years from 2011 to 2025
India launched their new ODI jersey ahead of the ongoing season, a couple of months ago. The women have already worn it in a couple of series, the men did it for the first time in the England series. The new kit has tri-colour theme on the shoulder but the sleeves continue to be in blue apart from a dark-ish blue stripes running on the either sides at the front. Here's a look at how India's ODI jersey has evolved over the years
The most recent jersey in the ODIs came into being in 2023 before the World Cup, first one for the Adidas. A self design in front and really cool blue after a darker shade was a delight. The jersey went on to become iconic for multiple reasons after the memorable ODI World Cup 2023 campaign
MPL Sports' second kit was another darker shade of blue, but transitioning more towards royal blue than navy. This one too had a self design within the strip. India wore this one through 2022 and also during the 2021 T20 World Cup
MPL Sports in its first outing took a trip down the memory lane getting the white-ball team to wear the 1992 jersey with navy blue in colour while having blue, green, red and white stripes on the shoulders
2018-19 was Nike's swansong as the kit sponsor for the Indian team. The 2018-19 kit that was worn during the CWC 19, became very trendy because of its contrast design. It had darker shade on the front with lighter tone on the sleeves and similarly on the pants as well
India's ODI jersey through 2017 and at the start of 2018 was exactly opposite of the 2018-19 design. The sleeves were darker in shade while the front and center was lighter. India wore the kit during Champions Trophy 2017
India's 2015 World Cup jersey wasn't the most popular design but still was better received the 2014 one. It had thin stripes all over the shirt as it made for a unique design
The 2014 kit wasn't the most popular one. It had triangular design on the shoulders and a shiny design to the look but the shade of the blue wasn't well received. The kit was also worn in the 2014 World T20
Probably the longest worn design by the Indian team and why not. A dark orange stripe running from shoulder to sides with it transforming into a tri colour design on the sides with a cool blue in front and centre but the suspender like stripes on the back is what made the World Cup 2011 jersey. It was worn by India in Champions Trophy 2013 and World T20 2012 as well, despite launching a new T20 kit before the competition as they hoped this kit was a good omen having won the World Cup in 2011
