9 unsold players who can be called in as a replacement in IPL 2025

Mayank Agarwal, one of the most experienced openers in Indian cricket going around, failed to attract any bids despite having had a sensational season for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. If any team loses an Indian batter due to injury, Mayank might get a gig
Shardul Thakur was a surprising name on the unsold list but since he has signed a county deal, IPL looks difficult for the Indian all-rounder but if an injury was to happen to an Indian bowler at the start of the season, the Mumbaikar might be talked about
Dewald Brevis is already being touted as Harry Brook's replacement at the Delhi Capitals. But even if the Capitals look the other way, Brevis, who is in the form of his life, might get a call to replace someone sooner rather than later
Will O'Rourke has been a terrific addition to the Black Caps' outfit across formats. His form in the Champions Trophy and wicket-taking ability makes him a top-contender to get an IPL gig this year
Naveen ul Haq is currently undergoing his rehab but if all goes well, he should be fit by the end of March. Having tasted IPL success previously and done well at the death, Naveen is one of the top-contenders to get a call-up if any of the overseas pacers gets injured
Kartik Tyagi, one of the most exciting prospects in Indian pace bowling, also went unsold but could be one of the options if the fast bowler is required
Another Indian pace bowling option could be Navdeep Saini, who also has done well in the IPL in the past but the opportunities have been limited
Dasun Shanaka was absolutely smacking it during the ILT20 while bowling a couple of overs every match. Shanaka might be in demand if a pace-bowling all-rounder goes down during IPL
