 9 star players who have never hit a hundred in IPL

9 star players who have never hit a hundred in IPL

Image Source : Getty, IPL

Robin Uthappa: Uthappa has hit 27 half-centuries but no century in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has 24 fifties but no ton in the Indian cash-rich league

Image Source : Getty

Faf du Plessis: Faf has hit 38 half tons but no fifty

Image Source : Getty

Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir has 36 half-centuries but no ton in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has 22 half tons but no hundred

Image Source : Getty

JP Duminy: Duminy has 14 fifties and no hundred in the Indian cash-rich league

Image Source : Getty

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell has 18 fifties but no century

Image Source : Getty

MS Dhoni: Dhoni has 24 half-centuries but no century

Image Source : Getty

Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly has seven fifties and no century

Image Source : Getty

Next : Jofra Archer vs Trent Boult - Stats comparison after 50 IPL matches

Click to read more..