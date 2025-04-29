9 star players who have never hit a hundred in IPL

Robin Uthappa: Uthappa has hit 27 half-centuries but no century in IPL
Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has 24 fifties but no ton in the Indian cash-rich league
Faf du Plessis: Faf has hit 38 half tons but no fifty
Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir has 36 half-centuries but no ton in IPL
Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has 22 half tons but no hundred
JP Duminy: Duminy has 14 fifties and no hundred in the Indian cash-rich league
Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell has 18 fifties but no century
MS Dhoni: Dhoni has 24 half-centuries but no century
Sourav Ganguly: Ganguly has seven fifties and no century
Next : Jofra Archer vs Trent Boult - Stats comparison after 50 IPL matches
Click to read more..