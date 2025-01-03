 9 players with most wickets in WTC history, Cummins, Lyon go past Ashwin

Image Source : Getty

9 - Tim Southee: 127 wickets in 37 Test matches with 6 fifers

Image Source : Getty

8 - Ravindra Jadeja: 131 wickets in 39 Test matches with 6 fifers

Image Source : Getty

7 - Stuart Broad: 134 wickets in 33 Test matches with 3 fifers

Image Source : Getty

6 - Kagiso Rabada: 145 wickets in 33 Test matches with 7 fifers

Image Source : Getty

5 - Jasprit Bumrah: 155 wickets in 35 Test matches with 10 fifers

Image Source : Getty

4 - Mitchell Starc: 165 wickets in 43 Test matches with 4 fifers

Image Source : Getty

3 - Ravi Ashwin: 195 wickets in 41 Test matches with 11 fifers

Image Source : Getty

2 - Nathan Lyon: 196 wickets in 48 Test matches with 10 fifers

Image Source : Getty

1 - Pat Cummins: 197 wickets in 47 Test matches with 9 fifers

Image Source : Getty

