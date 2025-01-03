9 - Tim Southee: 127 wickets in 37 Test matches with 6 fifers
8 - Ravindra Jadeja: 131 wickets in 39 Test matches with 6 fifers
7 - Stuart Broad: 134 wickets in 33 Test matches with 3 fifers
6 - Kagiso Rabada: 145 wickets in 33 Test matches with 7 fifers
5 - Jasprit Bumrah: 155 wickets in 35 Test matches with 10 fifers
4 - Mitchell Starc: 165 wickets in 43 Test matches with 4 fifers
3 - Ravi Ashwin: 195 wickets in 41 Test matches with 11 fifers
2 - Nathan Lyon: 196 wickets in 48 Test matches with 10 fifers
1 - Pat Cummins: 197 wickets in 47 Test matches with 9 fifers
Next : India's schedule in ICC Champions Trophy
Click to read more..