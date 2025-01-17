9 players with most sixes in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard achieves major record

9 - Jos Buttler: 509 sixes in 429 matches
8 - Glenn Maxwell: 522 sixes in 457 matches
7 - Rohit Sharma: 525 sixes in 448 matches
6 - Alex Hales: 534 sixes in 483 matches
5 - Colin Munro: 550 sixes in 434 matches
4 - Nicholas Pooran: 593 sixes in 375 matches
3 - Andre Russell: 727 sixes in 529 matches
2 - Kieron Pollard: 901 sixes in 689 matches
1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes in 463 matches
