 9 players with most sixes in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard achieves major record

9 - Jos Buttler: 509 sixes in 429 matches

8 - Glenn Maxwell: 522 sixes in 457 matches

7 - Rohit Sharma: 525 sixes in 448 matches

6 - Alex Hales: 534 sixes in 483 matches

5 - Colin Munro: 550 sixes in 434 matches

4 - Nicholas Pooran: 593 sixes in 375 matches

3 - Andre Russell: 727 sixes in 529 matches

2 - Kieron Pollard: 901 sixes in 689 matches

1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes in 463 matches

