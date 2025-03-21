9 players who played in IPL 2008 and will play in 2025

Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane has been playing in IPL since 2008. He will be leading KKR in IPL 2025 now
Ravi Ashwin: Ashwin has been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008. He is back with CSK for IPL 2025
Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja was also part of IPL 2008 and is gearing up for another season with CSK
Ishant Sharma: Ishant is also featuring in IPL since 2008. He will be in action with GT now
Manish Pandey: MI has been playing in IPL since 2008. He will be seen in action with KKR this season
Rohit Sharma: Rohit has been playing in the tournament since its inception too. He is a veteran MI star now
Virat Kohli: RCB legend Kohli has been playing IPL since 2008 and surprisingly, he has played in all seasons for RCB
MS Dhoni: CSK legend MS Dhoni has also been playing IPL since 2008
Swapnil Singh: RCB star Swapnil Singh also played in IPL 2008 when he was with MI
