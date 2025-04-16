9 Players who have performed extremely well against their former franchises in IPL 2025

1 - RCB's Phil Salt scored 56 from 31 balls in RCB's win over KKR. He played for KKR in IPL 2024
2 - LSG's Mitchell Marsh made 72 from 36 balls vs DC. He played for DC from IPL 2022 to 2024
3 - RCB's Josh Hazlewood picked 3/21 in RCB's win over CSK. He played for CSK in 2020 and 2021
4 - GT's Mohammed Siraj scalped 3/19 for GT against RCB in his team's win. He played for RCB from 2018 to 2024
5 - GT's Washington Sundar scored 49 from 20 balls in his team's win over SRH. Sundar played for SRH from IPL 2022 to 2024
6 - RCB's Krunal Pandya picked 4/45 for RCB vs MI. Krunal was with MI from 2016 to 2021
7 - GT's Prasidh Krishna took 3/24 for GT in his team's win over RR. He played for RR in 2022
8 - KL Rahul made a jaw-dropping 93 from 53 balls in DC's win over RCB. He was with RCB in 2013 and 2016
9 - Harshal Patel picked up 4/42 for SRH against PBKS. He was with Punjab in 2024
