 10 players to play for both LSG and PBKS in IPL

Shardul Thakur played one match for Punjab in 2015 and joined LSG in 2025.

KL Rahul - Played for Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021, and LSG - from 2022 to 2024.

Ravi Bishnoi played for Punjab in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Since 2022, he has been a part of the Lucknow set-up.

Nicholas Pooran played for PBKS from 2019 to 2021. He joined LSG in 2023 and has been in the franchise since.

Marcus Stoinis represented Punjab from 2016 to 2018 and joined them back in 2025. Meanwhile, he played for Lucknow from 2022 to 2024.

Aiden Markram played for Punjab in 2021 and joined LSG in 2025.

David Miller played for Punjab from 2012 to 2019. He joined LSG in 2025.

Deepak Hooda played for Punjab in 2020 and 2021. He played for LSG in 2022 to 2024.

Matt Henry played for Punjab in 2017 and Lucknow in 2024.

