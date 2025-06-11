 9 opening partners for Usman Khawaja in Tests, Labuschagne becomes the latest to join the long list

9 opening partners for Usman Khawaja in Tests, Labuschagne becomes the latest to join the long list

Image Source : Getty

Usman Khawaja is still going strong at 38 for Australia at the top of the order in Tests and is on the heels of playing his second Test final in a span of a little over two years. However, since David Warner's retirement, Australia have been unable to find his replacement and have appointed a fifth opener since then in Marnus Labuschagne for the WTC Final. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : AP

Marnus Labuschagne has never opened in Test cricket for Australia and will be doing that in the ultimate Test, i.e., the WTC final. Labuschagne hasn't been in the best of form and who knows WTC Final might be his last chance to show what he's got at Lord's against South Africa

Image Source : Getty

David Warner - 24 matches

Image Source : Getty

Steve Smith - 4 matches

Image Source : Getty

Travis Head - 4 matches

Image Source : Getty

Nathan McSweeney - 3 matches

Image Source : AP

Aaron Finch - 2 matches

Image Source : Getty

Sam Konstas - 2 matches

Image Source : Getty

Matt Renshaw (vs SA) - Adelaide, 2016

Image Source : Getty

Marcus Harris (vs IND) - Sydney, 2019

Image Source : Getty

Next : Australia WTC Playing XI and their Test stats in England

Click to read more..