9 Oldest players to take fifer in IPL

9 - Sandeep Sharma was 30y 340d when he took 5/18 vs MI in 2024
8 - Yuzvendra Chahal was 31y 269d when he took 5/40 vs KKR in IPL 2022
7 - Andre Russell was 32y 349d when he took 5/15 vs MI in IPL 2021
6 - Mark Wood was 33y 80d when he took 5/14 vs DC in IPL 2023
5 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar was 33y 99d when he took 5/30 vs GT in 2023
4 - Dimitri Mascarenhas was 34y 165d when he took 5/25 vs PWI in 2012
3 - Mohit Sharma was 34y 250d when he took 5/10 vs MI in 2023
2 - Mitchell Starc was 35y 59d when he took 5/35 vs SRH in 2025
1 - Anil Kumble was 38y 183d when he took 5/5 vs RR in 2009
Next : Players to have represented both CSK and RR in IPL
Click to read more..