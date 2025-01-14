9 Oldest players to hit hundred in ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar not in top 5

9 - Tillakaratne Dilshan: Sri Lankan star Dilshan was 38y and 148d old when he hit 104 vs Scotland in 2015
8 - David Hemp: Bermuda player David Hemp was 38y and 149d old at the time of his 102* vs Kenya in 2009
7 - Sachin Tendulkar: India legend Sachin last hit an ODI hundred when he was 38y and 327d vs Bangladesh in 2012
6 - Mohammad Nabi: Afghanistan star Nabi was 39y and 39d old when he hit 136 vs Sri Lanka in 2024
5 - Geoff Boycott: Former England star Geoff Boycott was 39y and 51d old when he hit 105 vs Australia in 1979
4 - Ed Joyce: Former England and Ireland batter Joyce was 39y and 111d old at the time of his 116* vs UAE in 2018 for Ireland
3 - Chris Gayle: West Indies icon Gayle hit 162 against England in 2019 when he was 39y and 159d old
2 - Sanath Jayasuriya: Former Sri Lanka opener Jayasuriya was 39y and 212d old when he made 107 vs India in 2009
1 - Khurram Khan: Former UAE batter Khurram was 43y and 162d old when he made 132* vs Afghanistan in 2014
