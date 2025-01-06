 9 Captains with most wins in Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni not in top 5

9 Captains with most wins in Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni not in top 5

Image Source : Getty

9 - Graeme Smith: Former South Africa captain Smith has 4 wins in 9 matches in the Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

8 - Sanath Jayasuriya: Former Sri Lankan skipper Jayasuriya had 4 wins in 7 matches in the Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

7 - Mahela Jayawardene: Ex-SL captain Jayawardene had 4 wins in 6 matches in the tournament

Image Source : Getty

6 - Sarfaraz Ahmed: Champions trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz has 4 wins in 5 matches

Image Source : Getty

5 - MS Dhoni: 2013 CT winning skipper Dhoni has 6 wins in 8 matches in the tournament

Image Source : Getty

4 - Sourav Ganguly: Ex-Indian skipper Ganguly has 7 wins in 11 games

Image Source : Getty

3 - Stephen Fleming: Ex-NZ skipper Fleming has 8 wins in 13 matches

Image Source : Getty

2 - Brian Lara: Lara has 11 wins in 15 matches in the tournament

Image Source : Getty

1 - Ricky Ponting: Ponting has the most wins - 12 in 16 matches in the Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Next : Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist: Stats comparison after 43 Test matches

Click to read more..