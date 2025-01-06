9 Captains with most wins in Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni not in top 5

9 - Graeme Smith: Former South Africa captain Smith has 4 wins in 9 matches in the Champions Trophy
8 - Sanath Jayasuriya: Former Sri Lankan skipper Jayasuriya had 4 wins in 7 matches in the Champions Trophy
7 - Mahela Jayawardene: Ex-SL captain Jayawardene had 4 wins in 6 matches in the tournament
6 - Sarfaraz Ahmed: Champions trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz has 4 wins in 5 matches
5 - MS Dhoni: 2013 CT winning skipper Dhoni has 6 wins in 8 matches in the tournament
4 - Sourav Ganguly: Ex-Indian skipper Ganguly has 7 wins in 11 games
3 - Stephen Fleming: Ex-NZ skipper Fleming has 8 wins in 13 matches
2 - Brian Lara: Lara has 11 wins in 15 matches in the tournament
1 - Ricky Ponting: Ponting has the most wins - 12 in 16 matches in the Champions Trophy
