 9 active Indian cricketers played in the last edition of ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli (captain) scored 258 runs in 5 innings at Champions Trophy 2017

Rohit Sharma scored 304 runs in 5 innings in the Champions Trophy 2017

Ajinkya Rahane didn't make an appearance in the Champions Trophy 2017

Hardik Pandya scored 105 runs and took 4 wickets in the Champions Trophy 2017

Ravindra Jadeja scored 15 runs and took 4 wickets in the Champions Trophy 2017

Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets in 2 innings in the Champions Trophy 2017

Jasprit Bumrah took 4 wickets in 5 innings in the Champions Trophy 2017

Mohammed Shami didn't make an appearance in the Champions Trophy 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 7 wickets in 5 innings in the Champions Trophy 2017

