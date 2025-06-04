8 teams to win IPL in history, RCB join the elite list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their trophy-less run in the IPL after 18 years, beating the Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition. RCB became the eighth team to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Take a look at the full list-
Mumbai Indians - 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
Chennai Super Kings - 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
Rajasthan Royals - 1 (2008 by beating Chennai Super Kings in the final)
Deccan Chargers - 1 (2009 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final)
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 (2016 by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final)
Gujarat Titans - 1 (2022 by beating Rajasthan Royals in the final)
