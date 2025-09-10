8 star Indian players with lower IPL salary than Brevis's R16.5 million SA20 auction price

Expectedly, the 22-year-old Dewald Brevis was the most expensive player in SA20 history after the Pretoria Capitals broke the bank for him. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town began the bidding war before the Capitals joined him at R10m and ended up getting him at R16.5m (INR 8.31 cr approx.). Take a look at Indian players with lower IPL salary than that amount-
Tilak Varma was retained by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
Harshal Patel was picked for INR 8 crore by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at IPL 2025 mega auction
Mukesh Kumar was bought back by the Delhi Capitals, using the right-to-match (RTM) card for INR 8 crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 6 crore ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
Krunal Pandya, who was the Player of the Match in the final for RCB, was bought for INR 5.75 crore by the IPL 2025 champions
Shashank Singh, one of the key orchestrators of Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 campaign, was retained for INR 5.5 crore
Khaleel Ahmed, one of the best white-ball bowlers in the IPL in the last few seasons, was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 4.8 crore
Washington Sundar, the all-format all-rounder for India, was signed by the Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore
