8 star Indian players with lower IPL salary than Brevis's R16.5 million SA20 auction price

Expectedly, the 22-year-old Dewald Brevis was the most expensive player in SA20 history after the Pretoria Capitals broke the bank for him. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town began the bidding war before the Capitals joined him at R10m and ended up getting him at R16.5m (INR 8.31 cr approx.). Take a look at Indian players with lower IPL salary than that amount-

Image Source : SA20