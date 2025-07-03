8 records Shubman Gill broke with 269-run knock vs England

Gill registered the highest score for an Indian captain.
Gill registered the highest score for an Indian in England
Second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to hit a double century in Tests.
Fifth Player after Tendulkar, Sehwag, Rohit and Gayle to smash a double century in both Tests and ODIs.
Third youngest captain after MAK Pataudi and Graeme Smith to hit a double century in Tests.
Second youngest captain after Graeme Smith to hit a 250+ score in Tests.
7th highest score for India in Tests.
Highest score for an India number 4 batter.
