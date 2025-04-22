 8 players who have hit more sixes than fours in IPL 2025

8 - Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh has hit 4 fours and 6 sixes in IPL 2025 so far

7 - Liam Livingstone: Livingstone has hit 4 fours and 7 sixes

6 - Abdul Samad: Samad has slammed 6 fours and 10 sixes

5 - Tim David: David has hit 11 fours and 12 sixes in the tournament so far

4 - Quinton de Kock: QDK has hit 9 fours and 11 sixes

3 - Rohit Sharma: Rohit has slammed 10 fours and 12 sixes

2 - Aniket Verma: Aniket has hit 8 fours and 14 sixes in IPL 2025

1 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas has tonked 17 fours and 20 sixes

