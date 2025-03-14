Andre Russell has scored 9008 runs in T20 cricket, while Ellyse Perry has scored 9050.
Shane Watson has scored 8821 runs in T20 cricket.
Suresh Raina has amassed 8654 runs in the shortest format.
Nicholas Pooran, who has played franchise cricket all across the globe, has 8642 runs to his name in T20s.
Suryakumar Yadav has played T20 cricket for India, MI, KKR and Mumbai and has scored 7903 runs.
Eoin Morgan made 7780 runs in T20 cricket.
Shakib Al Hasan has 7438 runs to his name in T20 cricket.
Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has amassed 7432 runs in T20 cricket. He represented India, CSK, RPSG, Indians and Jharkhand.
