8 Legendary players to play domestic cricket for other country

Rahul Dravid (India) played for Scotland in 12 matches after 2003 World Cup.
Ravi Rampaul (West Indies) featured for Ireland in the 2008 Friends Provident Trophy
Jesse Ryder (New Zealand) turned up for Ireland in the 2007 Friends Provident Trophy
Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) played for Scotland in Benson and Hedges Trophy in 1995
Steve Waugh (Australia) played for Ireland in 1998 against Australia A
Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) also featured for Ireland in Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy
Hansie Cronje (South Africa) turned up for Ireland in 1997 Benson and Hedges Cup
Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) played for Ireland in Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy
