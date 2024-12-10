 8 Legendary players to play domestic cricket for other country

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid (India) played for Scotland in 12 matches after 2003 World Cup.

Image Source : Getty

Ravi Rampaul (West Indies) featured for Ireland in the 2008 Friends Provident Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Jesse Ryder (New Zealand) turned up for Ireland in the 2007 Friends Provident Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) played for Scotland in Benson and Hedges Trophy in 1995

Image Source : Twitter/ICC

Steve Waugh (Australia) played for Ireland in 1998 against Australia A

Image Source : Getty

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) also featured for Ireland in Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy

Image Source : Getty

Hansie Cronje (South Africa) turned up for Ireland in 1997 Benson and Hedges Cup

Image Source : Getty

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) played for Ireland in Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy

Image Source : Getty

