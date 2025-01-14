 8 Indians to win ICC Player of the Month Award, Bumrah, Gill feature twice

1 - Rishabh Pant was the first Indian to win the Player of the Month Award for January 2021

2 - Ravi Ashwin won the Player of the Month Award for February 2021

3 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the monthly honour for March 2021

4 - Shreyas Iyer was the Player of the Month for February 2022

5 - Virat Kohli won the monthly honour for October 2022

6 - Shubman Gill won the honours twice for January 2023 and for September 2023

7 - Yashasvi Jaiswal was the Player of the Month for February 2024

8 - Jasprit Bumrah has won the monthly honour for June 2024 and for December 2024

