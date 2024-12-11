8 Indian batters in latest ICC Test rankings, Rohit-Virat drop big

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 4th with 811 ratings
2. Rishabh Pant dropped 3 places to 9th position with 724 ratings
3. Shubman Gill gained 1 place to go 17th position with 672 ratings
4. Virat Kohli dopped 6 places to go 20th position with 661 ratings
5. Rohit Sharma dropped 5 places to go 31st position with 595 ratings
6. KL Rahul dropped 1 place to go 50th position with 531 ratings
7. Ravindra Jadeja dropped 1 place to go 51st position with 528 ratings
8. Shreyas Iyer dopped 1 place to 65th positon with 479 ratings
