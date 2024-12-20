8 cricketers to bag a duck and score hundred in same Test in WTC 2023-25

1 - David Warner: 164 and 0 vs Pakistan in the Perth Test in December 2023
2 - Kavem Hodge: 120 and 0 vs England in Nottingham Test in July 2024
3 - Saud Shakeel: 141 and 0 vs Bangladesh in Rawalpindi Test in August 2024
4 - Shubman Gill: 0 and 119* vs Bangladesh in Chennai Test in September 2024
5 - Abdullah Shafique: 102 and 0 vs England in the Multan Test in October 2024
6 - Ben Duckett: 114 and 0 vs Pakistan in the Multan Test in October 2024
7 - Sarfaraz Khan: 0 and 150 vs New Zealand in Bengaluru Test in October 2024
8 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 0 and 161 vs Australia in the Perth Test in November 2024
Next : India's record in Boxing Day Test matches at MCG
Click to read more..