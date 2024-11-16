7 Star players not part of IPL 2025 mega auction's list

1 - Jofra Archer: England pacer Jofra Archer is not part of the final auction list despite registering his name before
Image Source : IPL
2 - Mark Wood: Pacer Wood also misses out on the 574-player list for mega auctions
Image Source : IPL
3 - Cameron Green: Aussie star all-rounder Green, who was released by RCB, is also not on the player list. He will be out from cricket action for six months
Image Source : IPL
4 - Amit Mishra: Indian veteran Mishra, who was with LSG, is also not on the auction player list
Image Source : IPL
5 - Joe Root: England star Root has played only one inning in IPL 2023 and had pulled out of IPL 2024. He is not on the auction list for mega-auctions
Image Source : IPL
6 - Ben Stokes: England star all-rounder Stokes had not registered for the mega auctions and subsequently is not on the shortlist
Image Source : IPL
7 - Shikhar Dhawan: Former Punjab Kings opener Dhawan has retired from all forms of cricket. He had featured in IPL 2024
Image Source : IPL
Next : Teams with most T20I defeats in 2024; Pakistan top unwanted record