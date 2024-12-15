 7 RCB captains and their win percentage, Shane Watson at bottom

7 RCB captains and their win percentage, Shane Watson at bottom

Image Source : SirJadeja/X

7. Rahul Dravid had a win percentage of 28.57 as RCB captain after winning 4 and losing 10 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

6. Shane Watson had a win percentage of 33.33 as RCB captain after winning 1 and losing 2 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

5. Kevin Pietersen had a win percentage of 33.33 as RCB captain after winning 2 and losing 4 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

4. Virat Kohli had a win percentage of 48.95 as RCB captain after winning 66 and losing 70 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

3. Faf du Plessis had a win percentage of 50.50 as RCB captain after winning 21 and losing 21 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

2. Daniel Vettori had a win percentage of 53.57 as RCB captain after winning 15 and losing 13 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

1. Anil Kumble had a win percentage of 54.28 as RCB captain after winning 19 and losing 16 IPL games

Image Source : Getty

Next : Travis Head vs Sachin Tendulkar: Record comparison after 51 Tests

Click to read more..