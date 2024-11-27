 7 Players with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

7 Players with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

Image Source : Getty

Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls for Estonia vs Cyprus in 2024

Image Source : Twitter

Urvil Patel - 28 balls for Gujarat vs Tripura in 2024

Image Source : Twitter

Chris Gayle - 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in 2013

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant - 32 balls for Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Wihan Lubbe - 33 balls for North West vs Limpopo in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 33 balls for Namibia vs Nepal in 2024

Image Source : Getty

Sikandar Raza - 33 balls for Zimbabwe vs Gambia in 2024

Image Source : Getty

Next : KL Rahul vs Shreyas Iyer - IPL salary over the years

Click to read more..