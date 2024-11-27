7 Players with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

Sahil Chauhan - 27 balls for Estonia vs Cyprus in 2024
Urvil Patel - 28 balls for Gujarat vs Tripura in 2024
Chris Gayle - 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in 2013
Rishabh Pant - 32 balls for Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh in 2018
Wihan Lubbe - 33 balls for North West vs Limpopo in 2018
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - 33 balls for Namibia vs Nepal in 2024
Sikandar Raza - 33 balls for Zimbabwe vs Gambia in 2024
