7 Players who made their Test debut under Virat Kohli and faded away

Shahbaz Nadeem made his Test debut in 2019 but could play only one more match in his career.
Karun Nair played 6 Tests for India during 2016-17 season and also scored a triple century. But once dropped, he never came back in the team
Naman Ojha played only 1 Test for India scoring 56 runs in 2015. But never played for India again.
Karn Sharma made a shocking debut in Australia in 2014 under Kohli. But that remains the only Test he ever played in his career.
Hanuma Vihari played 16 Test matches for India and fared decently as well. But once he was out due to injury, Vihari never returned much to everyone's disappointment.
Jayant Yadav played six Tests for India after making his debut in 2016. But he has faded away with no chance of making a comeback
Prithvi Shaw started his Test career with a bang scoring ton vs West Indies. After playing 5 Tests though his career took a turn for worse and hasn't played since then.
