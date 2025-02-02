 7 Players who made their T20I debut under MS Dhoni and faded away

Sudeep Tyagi made his T20I debut in 2009 but never played a game in the format again.

Karn Sharma made his T20I debut in 2014 against England and never played again.

Pawan Negi played a T20I for the first time vs UAE in 2016. But he never got a chance to play for India again.

Murali Kartik played the only T20I of his career vs Australia in 2007.

Rishi Dhawan made his T20I debut in Australia in 2016 under Dhoni and never played in the format again.

S Aravind played match of his career for India in 2015 against South Africa in T20I in 2015.

Rahul Dravid also played only one T20I in 2011 under Dhoni's captaincy. But he had come out of T20I retirement in that game and retired again after the match.

