7 high-profile spinners most likely to be on teams' radar at IPL 2026 auction

Ravi Bishnoi, one of Lucknow Super Giants' first draft picks in 2022, has been let go by the franchise after four seasons. Bishnoi hasn't been able to develop as he and his team would have liked, but being a current Indian spinner, the leggie is likely to fetch a massive paycheque next month
Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL have been two different entities but given the dearth of quality spin-bowling all-rounders in the auction pool, the Sri Lankan international will have a couple of teams looking at him with keen eyes
Rahul Chahar, another Indian leggie, who has played at the highest level, has seen his stocks fall in the last couple of years, but with a few options available in the market, the Rajasthan bowler might be headed for a homecoming in the IPL
Probably the best option available for the Jadeja, Axar Patel and Mitchell Santner role, George Linde has forced his way back to the national side in both T20Is as well as ODIs, with consistent performances with bat and ball and was a key component of MI Cape Town's outfit in their SA20 win
Another gun powerplay slow bowling option, Akeal Hosein, has earned his stripes as a dependable option with the ball in the early phase of the game and later with the bat too. Having Hosein as part of the rosters in the MLC and the SA20, the Super Kings will be keen to complete the treble in the IPL as well
With no R Ashwin and Washington Sundar being already retained by the Gujarat Titans, Saransh Jain has emerged as the top off-spin bowling candidate through the hard grind of domestic red-ball cricket, having done well for Madhya Pradesh, Central Zone and even in A games
Similar to Saransh, Tanush Kotian has been one of the best domestic red-ball spinners in the last two to three seasons. However, the edge Kotian will have over Jain would be batting, as the Mumbai spinner has shown that he can hold his own with the bat
While each of Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone and even add Cooper Connolly to the list are batters more than the bowlers, however, it is their bowling that will be crucial in driving the final decision for the teams with regards to the balance of their sides. All four of them bowl spin and can provide those crucial 2-3 overs in the middle and hence, will be in demand from all corners, with several teams seeking overseas batters, who can bowl a bit
