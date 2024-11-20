 7 Fast bowlers with most wickets in BGT; Hazlewood eyes Zaheer Khan's record

1. Zaheer Khan - 61 wickets in 34 BGT innings

2. Ishant Sharma - 59 wickets in 46 BGT innings

3. Brett Lee - 53 wickets in 24 BGT innings

4. Glenn McGrath - 51 wickets in 22 BGT innings

5. Josh Hazlewood - 51 wickets in 28 BGT innings

6. Umesh Yadav - 51 wickets in 30 BGT innings

7. Mitchell Johnson - 50 wickets in 28 BGT innings

Among active players, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 32, Mitchell Starc has 44, Pat Cummins has 46 and Mohammed Shami has 40 wickets in BGT history

