7 Fast bowlers with most wickets in BGT; Hazlewood eyes Zaheer Khan's record

1. Zaheer Khan - 61 wickets in 34 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
2. Ishant Sharma - 59 wickets in 46 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
3. Brett Lee - 53 wickets in 24 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
4. Glenn McGrath - 51 wickets in 22 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
5. Josh Hazlewood - 51 wickets in 28 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
6. Umesh Yadav - 51 wickets in 30 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
7. Mitchell Johnson - 50 wickets in 28 BGT innings
Image Source : Getty
Among active players, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 32, Mitchell Starc has 44, Pat Cummins has 46 and Mohammed Shami has 40 wickets in BGT history
Image Source : Getty
Next : Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25