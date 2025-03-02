7 cricketers with more wins than MS Dhoni in international cricket

Ricky Ponting tops the list with the most wins in international wins. He won 377 matches out of 560 games.
Mahela Jayawardene stands second with 336 wins in international cricket.
Virat Kohli won 328 matches in international cricket.
Rohit Sharma stands fourth with 314 wins in international cricket.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won 307 international matches.
Jacques Kallis won 305 international matches.
Kumar Sangakkara also won 305 matches in international cricket.
MS Dhoni stands eighth on the list with 298 wins in international cricket.
Next : Most sixes in ICC ODI events
Click to read more..