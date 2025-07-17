7 Cricketers to retire from Tests or ODIs in 2025

Marcus Stoinis was the first Australian cricketer to retire from ODIs this year and he did so ahead of the Champions Trophy.
Steve Smith confirmed his ODI retirement after Australia were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy in March.
Mushfiqur Rahim retired from ODI cricket after a forgettable Champions Trophy for Bangladesh where they didn't win a single game.
Glenn Maxwell's ODI retirement announcement was unique as he did so at a podcast leaving everyone shocked.
Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement during IPL 2025, ahead of the squad announcement for England tour.
Virat Kohli also announced his Test retirement ahead of squad announcement for England, within a week after Rohit retired.
Angelo Mathews retired from Test cricket recently after the first Test of the two match series against Bangladesh.
