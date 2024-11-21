6 Young batters to score more runs than Virat Kohli in 2024

Kohli has so far scored only 488 runs this year in 25 innings. Here are playing who have scored more than him in int'l cricket
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 1412 runs in 29 innings
2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan) - 1075 runs 31 innings
3. Tristan Stubbs (South Africa) - 974 runs in 31 innings
4. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 941 runs in 23 innings
5. Jamie Smith (England) - 761 runs in 20 innings
6. Saim Ayub (Pakistan) - 634 runs in 29 innings
Next : U19 World Cup batchmates of Virat Kohli playing in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Click to read more..