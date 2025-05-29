 6 replacement players in IPL 2025 signed just for playoffs

Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen were the eight players part of the WTC Final and the England vs West Indies ODI series, clashing with the playoffs, to leave for their national duty and hence, IPL allowed the teams to sign temporary replacements. Take a look at the full list-

Jonny Bairstow (Mumbai Indians) for Ryan Rickelton - wicketkeeper-batter

Kusal Mendis (Gujarat Titans) for Jos Buttler - wicketkeeper-batter

Richard Gleeson (Mumbai Indians) for Corbin Bosch - pacer

Tim Seifert (RCB) for Jacob Bethell - wicketkeeper-batter

Charith Asalanka (Mumbai Indians) for Will Jacks - Top-order batter, part-time off-spinner

Blessing Muzarabani (RCB) for Lungi Ngidi - pacer

Kyle Jamieson was picked as Lockie Ferguson's replacement for the remainder of the season and hence, even though he wasn't a replacement just for the playoffs but for all practical purposes, the tall Kiwi seamer was the contingency plan with Marco Jansen set to leave after the group stage

