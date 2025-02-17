6 players with higher IPL salary than the winner's prize money in Champions Trophy and IPL

The ICC inflated the total prize pot for the Champions Trophy from $4.5m to $6.9m with the winner set to receive a whopping sum of $2.24m, which translates to Rs 19.45 crore.
Similarly, even the IPL champions get a winner's cheque of Rs 20 crore. There are as many as 6 players, who will each earn a paycheque significantly more than that in the IPL 2025 season. Take a look-
Rishabh Pant - Rs. 27 crore - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Shreyas Iyer - Rs. 26.75 crore - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs. 23.75 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Heinrich Klaasen - Rs. 23 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Virat Kohli - Rs. 21 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Nicholas Pooran - Rs. 21 crore - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
