6 players with higher IPL salary than the winner's prize money in Champions Trophy and IPL

The ICC inflated the total prize pot for the Champions Trophy from $4.5m to $6.9m with the winner set to receive a whopping sum of $2.24m, which translates to Rs 19.45 crore.

Similarly, even the IPL champions get a winner's cheque of Rs 20 crore. There are as many as 6 players, who will each earn a paycheque significantly more than that in the IPL 2025 season. Take a look-

Rishabh Pant - Rs. 27 crore - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Shreyas Iyer - Rs. 26.75 crore - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs. 23.75 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Heinrich Klaasen - Rs. 23 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Virat Kohli - Rs. 21 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Nicholas Pooran - Rs. 21 crore - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

