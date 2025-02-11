6 players to score more runs than Smriti Mandhana in WPL history

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is the seventh-highest run-getter in WPL history with 449 runs to her name in 18 matches across two editions. Do you know the other six batters who are above her? Check out the names-
Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) - 451 runs in 19 innings
Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) - 504 runs in 19 innings
Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) - 549 runs in 16 innings
Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) - 561 runs in 18 innings
Ellyse Perry (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 600 runs in 17 innings
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals) - 676 runs in 18 innings
