6 players to score a century in Champions Trophy finals

1 - Marcus Trescothick
England's Trescothick scored 104 against West Indies in 2004 final
2 - Philo Wallace
West Indies' Philo Wallace made 103 in the 1998 final against South Africa
3 - Shane Watson
Australia star Watson scored 105 against New Zealand in the 2009 final
4 - Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan's Zaman made 114 against India in the 2017 final
5 - Chris Cairns
New Zealand's Cairns scored 102 against India in the 2000 final
6 - Sourav Ganguly
Former India skipper Ganguly slammed 117 against New Zealand in the 2000 final
