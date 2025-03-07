 6 players to score a century in Champions Trophy finals

1 - Marcus Trescothick

England's Trescothick scored 104 against West Indies in 2004 final

2 - Philo Wallace

West Indies' Philo Wallace made 103 in the 1998 final against South Africa

3 - Shane Watson

Australia star Watson scored 105 against New Zealand in the 2009 final

4 - Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan's Zaman made 114 against India in the 2017 final

5 - Chris Cairns

New Zealand's Cairns scored 102 against India in the 2000 final

6 - Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Ganguly slammed 117 against New Zealand in the 2000 final

