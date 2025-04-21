6 players to play for three different IPL teams in 2023, 2024 and 2025

Romario Shepherd made his debut for RCB in the IPL against the Punjab Kings on Sunday in Chandigarh and took a crucial wicket for his side, dismissing the opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer. Shepherd will add the batting firepower late in the order for RCB while giving the side a bowling option for a couple of overs
Shepherd has played for three different sides in as many seasons now in the IPL, having been part of the Mumbai Indians last year and the Lucknow Super Giants in 2023
Similarly, Phil Salt, who is representing RCB in IPL 2025, was part of the title-winning squad for Kolkata Knight Riders last season and played for the Delhi Capitals in 2023 in his debut appearance in the league
Harshal Patel, who has been one of the few bright sparks for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, represented the Punjab Kings last season and was part of the RCB squad in 2023 before being released
Shardul Thakur, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, was signed as a replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants. Thakur played for CSK last year and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in 2023
Lockie Ferguson may have gotten injured playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, however, he did well in the few games he played for a new side. Ferguson was instrumental in RCB's turnaround last year and was part of KKR's squad in IPL 2023
Mohd. Arshad Khan has become a regular part of the Gujarat Titans this season in Kagiso Rabada's absence. Arshad Khan played for the Lucknow Super Giants last year and for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023
