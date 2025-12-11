6 Pakistan players set to feature in Big Bash League 2025-26

Former Pakistan skipper and superstar batter, Babar Azam, will headline the Pakistani contingent at the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. Babar will be one of the three overseas players for the Sydney Sixers, which will also have the likes of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc available for the latter part of the season, following the Ashes.
Mohammad Rizwan will provide a top-order keeper-batter option for the Melbourne Renegades. With Tim Seifert recovering from an injury, Rizwan will be crucial to the Renegades' chances in the 15th edition of the Big Bash League, after having tasted his maiden overseas stint in the CPL
Shaheen Afridi will lead the Brisbane Heat's bowling attack in the new edition of the Big Bash League. With no Spencer Johnson, the Heat will hope that Afridi can fill for his absence in the new season
Shadab Khan was supposed to be partnering R Ashwin in the spin department for the Sydney Thunder, however, in the latter's absence due to knee injury, the leggie will headline the slow bowling for the last year's runners-up alongside Chris Green
Haris Rauf, the Pakistan paceman, will return to representing the Melbourne Stars, having been with the franchise for the longest time
Luke Wood and Jamie Overton will have Hasan Ali for company at the Adelaide Strikers in the pace department and someone who can hold his bat.
While six Pakistani players are set to ply their trade in the Big Bash League, three of them - Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz and Naseem Shah - are playing for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, the only franchise with a non-Indian owner
