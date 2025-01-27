6 Indians to win ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, Bumrah joins elite list

Rahul Dravid won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2004
Gautam Gambhir won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2009
Virender Sehwag won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2010
Ravi Ashwin won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2016
Virat Kohli won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2018
Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2024
Next : Most matches as captain in T20 cricket; James Vince joins Dhoni, Rohit on elite list
Click to read more..