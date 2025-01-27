 6 Indians to win ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, Bumrah joins elite list

Image Source : Getty

Rahul Dravid won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2004

Image Source : Getty

Gautam Gambhir won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2009

Image Source : Getty

Virender Sehwag won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2010

Image Source : Getty

Ravi Ashwin won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2016

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2018

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award in 2024

Image Source : Getty

