 6 Indian stars who missed out on playing 100 Test matches

6 Indian stars who missed out on playing 100 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

1 - Ravi Shastri

Image Source : Getty

Former India all-rounder Shastri came close to playing 100 Tests but featured in 80 games

Image Source : Getty

2 - Syed Kirmani

Image Source : Getty

Ex-wicketkeeper batter Kirmani featured in 88 Tests and did not reach the 100-Test mark

Image Source : Getty

3 - MS Dhoni

Image Source : Getty

Former India captain Dhoni had played 90 Tests when he retired mid-way during the tour of Australia in 2014

Image Source : Getty

4 - Gundappa Viswanath

Image Source : Getty

Ex-India top-order batter Viswanath featured in 91 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

5 - Zaheer Khan

Image Source : Getty

Former India pacer Zaheer won 92 caps in Tests for the Indian team

Image Source : Getty

6 - Mohammad Azharuddin

Image Source : Getty

Ex-India captain Azharuddin featured in 99 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

Next : Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj: Stats comparison after 95 ODIs

Click to read more..