6 Indian stars who missed out on playing 100 Test matches

1 - Ravi Shastri
Former India all-rounder Shastri came close to playing 100 Tests but featured in 80 games
2 - Syed Kirmani
Ex-wicketkeeper batter Kirmani featured in 88 Tests and did not reach the 100-Test mark
3 - MS Dhoni
Former India captain Dhoni had played 90 Tests when he retired mid-way during the tour of Australia in 2014
4 - Gundappa Viswanath
Ex-India top-order batter Viswanath featured in 91 Test matches
5 - Zaheer Khan
Former India pacer Zaheer won 92 caps in Tests for the Indian team
6 - Mohammad Azharuddin
Ex-India captain Azharuddin featured in 99 Test matches
