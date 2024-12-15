 5 Women's T20 World Cup winners who went unsold at WPL 2025 auction

1 - Rosemary Mair

Rosemary was part of New Zealand's T20 World Cup 2024 World cup-winning squad but was not picked in the WPL 2025 auction

2 - Darcie Brown

Speedster Darcie was part of Australia's T20 WC 2023 winning squad but went unsold at the WPL auction

3 - Kim Garth

Aussie quick Kim Garth was with the AUS T20 WC 2023 squad but went unsold at the WPL auction

4 - Heather Graham

Aussie all-rounder Heather Graham won the T20 WC 2023 but found no takers in the WPL auction

5 - Nicola Carey

Speedster Nicola was part of Australia's T20 WC 2020 winning squad but was not sold at the auction

