 U19 World Cup winners who went unsold in IPL mega auction 2025

U19 World Cup winners who went unsold in IPL mega auction 2025

Image Source : Getty

1. Yash Dhull went unsold in IPL auction 2025 after captaining India in the U19 World Cup 2022

Image Source : PTI

2. Shivam Mavi was part of the Indian squad in the U19 World Cup 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025

Image Source : Getty

3. Alzarri Joseph was part of West Indies' U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2016 but went unsold in IPL auction 2025

Image Source : Getty

4. Harvik Desai was part of India's U19 World Cup winning squad in 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025

Image Source : Getty

5. Prithvi Shaw captained the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Shubman Gill will earn Rs 16.50 crore in IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Abhishek Sharma will earn Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Arshdeep Singh will earn Rs 18.00 crore in IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Next : Most runs in Test cricket by active cricketers, Kohli not on top

Click to read more..