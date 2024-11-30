1. Yash Dhull went unsold in IPL auction 2025 after captaining India in the U19 World Cup 2022
2. Shivam Mavi was part of the Indian squad in the U19 World Cup 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025
3. Alzarri Joseph was part of West Indies' U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2016 but went unsold in IPL auction 2025
4. Harvik Desai was part of India's U19 World Cup winning squad in 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025
5. Prithvi Shaw captained the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup 2018 but went unsold in the IPL auction 2025
Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Shubman Gill will earn Rs 16.50 crore in IPL 2025
Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Abhishek Sharma will earn Rs 14 crore in IPL 2025
Prithvi Shaw's U19 World Cup 2018 teammate Arshdeep Singh will earn Rs 18.00 crore in IPL 2025
