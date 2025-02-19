 5 teams that never defeated India in Champions Trophy

India faced South Africa four times in the Champions Trophy and won all the matches.

India played Zimbabwe once in the Champions Trophy and won that game by 14 runs.

India and Bangladesh squared once in the Champions Trophy and the Men in Blue won that game.

England never defeated India in the Champions Trophy. They squared off three times in the marquee tournament.

India played Kenya twice in the Champions Trophy and won on both occasions.

