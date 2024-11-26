 5 Teams and their likely new captains for IPL 2025

Image Source : PTI/Getty

1. Delhi Capitals are likely to go with KL Rahul for captaincy. Faf du Plessis is another option available for them

Image Source : PTI

2. Kolkata Knight Riders have no other option but to appoint Venkatesh Iyer as their skipper after splurging Rs 23.75 crore for him.

Image Source : PTI

3. Lucknow Super Giants is likely to hand captaincy to Rishabh Pant

Image Source : PTI

4. Punjab Kings are almost certain to appoint Shreyas Iyer as their captain.

Image Source : PTI

5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru might go back to Virat Kohli as captain or Phil Salt is another option available for them.

Image Source : PTI

