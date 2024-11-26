5 Teams and their likely new captains for IPL 2025

1. Delhi Capitals are likely to go with KL Rahul for captaincy. Faf du Plessis is another option available for them
2. Kolkata Knight Riders have no other option but to appoint Venkatesh Iyer as their skipper after splurging Rs 23.75 crore for him.
3. Lucknow Super Giants is likely to hand captaincy to Rishabh Pant
4. Punjab Kings are almost certain to appoint Shreyas Iyer as their captain.
5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru might go back to Virat Kohli as captain or Phil Salt is another option available for them.
