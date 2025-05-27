5 Records broken by Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav is in sensational form in IPL 2025. He has so far scored 640 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 167.97 with five fifties to his name. Here are 5 records broken by him this season
Surya created the world record of registering 14 consecutive 25+ scores in T20 cricket.
Surya has so far hit 32 sixes in IPL 2025. These are the most for any Mumbai Indians batter in a single season in the IPL.
Surya also broke Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record, becoming the MI batter to score the most runs in a single IPL season.
Surya is also the only non-opener to score more than 600 runs two times (2023, 2025) in IPL history.
Surya has scored 640 runs at a strike rate of almost 168. He is only the second batter after Chris Gayle to aggregate 600+ runs at a strike rate of more than 160 in two different IPL seasons (2023, 2025).
