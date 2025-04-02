Rahul Dravid hit four half-centuries in the IPL after turning 40. He hit them for Rajasthan Royals in 2013.
Chris Gayle hit three half-centuries in the IPL after turning 40. He hit those for the Punjab Kings in 2020.
Adam Gilchrist hit two half-centuries in IPL after turning 40. He hit those during his stint with Kings XI Punjab.
MS Dhoni hit one half-century in the IPL after turning 40. He scored that in 2022.
Faf du Plessis' half-century for Delhi Capitals in 2025 is the latest addition to the cricketers to score a half-century in the IPL after turning 40.
