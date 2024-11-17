 5 Players who can get over INR 15 crore at IPL mega auction

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is one of the most flamboyant batters in the Indian team. He has been released by Delhi Capitals and can go over 15 crore at the IPL mega auction

2. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the cleanest ball-strikers in the T20 format and can go for over INR 15 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction

3. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh's stocks have risen dramatically in the T20 format. Therefore, the left-arm pacer can easily go for INR 15 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction

4. KL Rahul

Many IPL franchises would want to get KL Rahul on board and hence he can get over INR 15 crore at the mega auction

5. David Miller

South Africa's David Miller is one of the most explosive batters in world cricket. He is likely to get over INR 15 crore at the mega auction

